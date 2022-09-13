Kourtney Kardashian's Clothing Line Is the "Most Interesting To Look At" With Styles Starting at $6

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ABCDEFG, I have to go... shopping because Kourtney Kardashian just dropped an affordable clothing line at boohoo. This collection is designed with your busy life in mind, with pieces that can be worn in multiple ways over and over again, including 4-in-1 coats, 8-in-1 dresses, and reversible styles. Additionally, the collection includes fabrics made with recycled materials.
The boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker collection has 45 pieces, with an exclusive size ranging from small to 4XL and prices starting at just $6 and they max out at $100. Here are some of the standout pieces from the drop.
boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Cut Out Open Back Bodysuit and Wide Leg Joggers
This is a great bodysuit for a night out with your girls, and, as you can see, it also pairs well with sweats. The bodysuit is made from a double-layered slinky fabric and it has an open back. The pants have a relaxed, slouchy fit and an elasticated waistband. The top comes in black and pink. You can get the pants in pink, black, and red.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Multiway Knitted Dress
You can wear this in eight different ways, yes eight! You can wear this cut-out style as a mid-length dress, a mini dress, a cardigan, a cropped top, and many more options. This makes outfit repeating a million times easier. It comes in red, pink, and black.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Multiway Trench Coat
Build your capsule wardrobe with this unisex trench coat that's designed to be worn your way. There's a button-off function at the waist that helps you convert this into a cropped style.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Maxi Satin Dress
This silky maxi dress works no matter what your plans are. From a casual day of errands to a more dressed-up event, you can easily style this dress in so many ways. It also comes in black.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker High Shine Pants
You'll be the coolest girl at the rock show in this high-shine pants, which come in red and black.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Lace Long Sleeve Catsuit
Of course, there's a catsuit in here. This is a Kardashian collab, after all. All eyes will be on you in this all-over lace ensemble.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker 4 in 1 Detachable Puffer Jacket
Nope, that's not a typo. This is actually a 4-in-1 coat. Thanks to the detachable zippers, you can transform this piece into a cropped jacket, a vest, a dress, and, of course, a long puffer coat. This style comes in silver and black.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Reversible Bomber Jacket, Oversized Blink 182 License T-shirt, & Sequin Mini Skirt
It's giving rockstar chic, right? You can get this bomber jacket in pink or black. Pair it with this grey Blink-182 t-shirt and sequin skirt, which comes in pink and black.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Vintage Leather Moto Jacket
A leather jacket is a wardrobe must, for sure.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker High Shine Faux Croc Trench Coat
Look fashionable in an instant when you rock this black, faux croc leather trench coat.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Dogtooth Oversized Wool Look Maxi Coat
This faux-fur houndstooth print maxi coat will be your new-go to for cold weather dressing. It adds an instant polish to any ensemble.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Hoodie
It's a sweatshirt, it's a dress, and you will want to wear it every single day. Get this oversized sweatshirt in red or black.
boohoo Kourtney Kardashian Barker High Shine Faux Croc Trench Coat
This vinyl coat is pink perfection. Plus, you can go all out, wearing this high-shine style along with the matching pants.
