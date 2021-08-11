Presley Gerber Appears to Have Removed His "Misunderstood" Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber is misunderstood no more.
The 22-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber seemingly had his once-controversial face tattoo, which read "misunderstood," removed. Presley was spotted at the Malibu Country Mart with his girlfriend Sydney Brooke on Monday, Aug. 9, and there was no trace of the ink on his cheek.
He debuted the "misunderstood" tattoo in February 2020, sharing a video of the painful process to his Instagram. Celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena took responsibility for the new ink, commenting, "sorry mom," when he posted a second look at the model's tattoo.
Less than a month later, Presley showed off yet another tattoo, which happened to be fake. According to Presley, he used a filter that made it look like he had the Los Angeles Dodgers' logo tattooed on his temple.
Nonetheless, many were shocked by the artwork, prompting Presley to defend his actions. "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it," he said in an Instagram Live at the time. "I think that's a pretty obvious thing."
He added in a separate statement that he didn't understand the backlash surrounding his new look, likening it to cosmetic procedures. Presley wrote in an Instagram Story, "Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..Hmmmm?"
Through it all, Cindy and Rande stood by his side, with a source telling E! News in March 2020 that his parents just wanted him "to be happy and to be who he is."
"It's tough for them to see and has caused great concern. They know these statements are some kind of cry for attention or help," the source explained. "But Presley is an adult and is finding his place."
The insider added, "In a perfect world, this is not the way that they would choose for him to express himself. But they feel they have to be there for him and to support him as much as possible as he figures things out."