Emily Ratajkowski Gives Her Opinion About Sex on the First Date

And just like that, Emily Ratajkowski is back on the dating scene.

After filing for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, the model shared some of her Sex and The City-esque single girl experiences on the Oct. 31 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast, including her theory on the types of men out there.

"There are babies, there are monsters, and then there are baby monsters," Emily told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper during an EmRata Asks segment. "The babies are the men who need to be tended to and reassured at every turn. The monsters who are like, ‘Sorry that your mom died but want to come over?' And then the third are the worst… and those are the men that I can't handle. They need reassurance, they need to be cradled and suckle at the teet. But then they're also like, 'Leave me alone though, woman.'"

She added, "This week I particularly had an interaction with a baby and then with a…he's either a baby or a baby monster."