Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing DJ Orazio Rispo After Sebastian Bear-McClard Breakup

Emily Ratajkowski is getting back out there after her recent breakup.
The model—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard on Sept. 8 after four years of marriage—was photographed sharing a kiss with DJ Orazio Rispo while out and about in New York City on Oct. 14. In snaps from the pair's date night, Emily and her date were seen walking around the city together before they hopped on his motorcycle together, according to an eyewitness.
For their outing, the My Body author opted for the perfect fall vibe outfit by wearing an off-the-shoulder black sweater, black boot-cut jeans and a pair of red boots.
Orazio, on the other hand, layered a yellow shirt with an olive green collared corduroy jacket, gray slacks and sneakers.
Prior to the night out, Emily—who shares son Sylvester, 19 months, with her estranged husband—has been linked to Brad Pitt, with a source telling E! News last month that she and the 58-year-old actor have been casually hanging out.
"Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company," the insider shared. "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly."
Although Emily has not publicly commented on the rumors, earlier this month she shared that she's enjoying her life while being unattached, and is focused on putting herself first.
"One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," she told Variety in an Oct. 12 interview. "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."