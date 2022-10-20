Emily Ratajkowski Feels "Anger" Yet "Joy" After Sebastian Bear-McClard Break Up

Emily Ratajkowski knows she has to go through it to get over it.
Four months after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, the supermodel is understandably feeling a mix of emotions. "I can tell you that I have never been single before," she told Harper's BAZAAR for its November 2022 home issue. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."
As for those rumors about her and Brad Pitt and then those pictures of her kissing DJ Orazio Rispo, well, as she put it, "I have gone on dates." Though when it comes downloading the apps, the 31-year-old said, "Give me time."
These days, she's more confident in finding Mr. Right.
"To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl' in the sense that I wasn't very good at deciding what I liked," she shared. "I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn't like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth."
She added, "I don't have that anymore. So now it's really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn't like these other parts.'"
No matter the outcome of her dating life, she'll always have a man waiting back home: Son Sly, 12-months, who she shares with Sebastian. "I've never had such clear priorities in my life," she told the publication. "Number one is Sly, and that's that."