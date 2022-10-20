Emily Ratajkowski Feels "Anger" Yet "Joy" After Sebastian Bear-McClard Break Up

These days, she's more confident in finding Mr. Right.

"To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl' in the sense that I wasn't very good at deciding what I liked," she shared. "I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn't like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth."

She added, "I don't have that anymore. So now it's really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn't like these other parts.'"