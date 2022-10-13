Emily Ratajkowski Weighs in on Her Taste in Men

Watch : Is Emily Ratajkowski Single? She Says...

Looks like Emily Ratajkowski knows exactly who she wants to date next.

Well, a description of him at least! A TikTok posted on Oct. 11—to the trending sound of House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy discussing negronis—that posed the question, "What's your taste in men?" to which the user responds with, "A Jewish man. Who's annoyingly confident but still worships me."

The supermodel seemed to agree and commented, "I wish."

And Emily isn't stopping there, as the newly single actress, who filed for divorce from her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard on Sept. 8 after four years of marriage, has been making her views on relationships known on social media.

On Oct. 13 the Gone Girl actress posted a TikTok agreeing with the sentiments that Henry Cavill is attractive with equally attractive qualities. Although The Witcher star is happily taken by girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, the My Body author may have her sights set on another movie star, Brad Pitt. A source told E! News that the pair have been "casually" hanging out.