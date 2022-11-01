Mariah Carey Officially Kicks Off the Holiday Season With the Ultimate Transformation

All we want for Christmas is Mariah Carey getting us into the holiday spirit.
The singer did just that on Nov. 1 as she officially kicked off the holiday season on Instagram with a video marking the end of Halloween. In the black and white video, the 52-year-old is seen riding a bike and wearing a witch's hat to Halloween music, as she gives an evil laugh at the camera. Then, in a flash, Mariah is transported into a winter wonderland, wearing a one-piece Santa suit—this time riding a reindeer as "All I Want for Christmas" plays in the background.
The star—who has been dubbed the "Queen of Christmas"—captioned the video, "IT'S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! #MariahSZN."
Many celebs approved of Mariah SZN with beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr commenting, "TIS THE SEASON" and Billy Eichner writing, "This elf is ready!!!!"
Mariah's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the best-selling Christmas song of all time, with the holiday hit reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year in 2019.
And at the time, in honor of the big milestone, the "Obsessed" singer paid homage to the 1994 song with a music video featuring a cameo from her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
In the video, Mariah plays a mannequin at a department store that comes to life with one mission in mind—spreading holiday cheer. The music video follows Mariah and her friends making a lucky little girl's Christmas dreams come true with a visit to a snow-covered village and a performance of the timeless tune from Mimi herself.
Meanwhile, proof is in the numbers that this legendary track still lives up to its hype nearly three decades later with the song breaking three Guinness World Records in 2019.
What were these breaking records?
The Grammy winner became the holder for having the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, along with "All I Want For Christmas" becoming the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours with over 10.8 million streams back in December 2018.
And last but not least the Christmas classic broke the record for most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.
Bring on the winter wonderland!