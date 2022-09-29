Billy Eichner Recalls Getting Blocked on Twitter By Carrie Underwood Amid Anti-Masks Debate

What has Billy Eichner saying, "Jesus Take the Wheel?" Being blocked by the one and only Carrie Underwood.
"It was one of the great thrills of my life," the Bros star recalled during a Sept. 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "There was a thing where during the height of COVID, she retweeted a speech by some Republican guy saying that kids shouldn't have to wear masks in schools. And she kind of let her political views be known for the first time."
Eichner said he thinks his reaction to her post led the American Idol alum to hit the block button, saying, "I guess I made some jokes about that that went viral on Twitter. And I guess she didn't like that."
Back in August 2021, the comedian tweeted a screenshot that showed he had been blocked by the country singer.
"ICONIC," he captioned the tweet.
Followers were in a frenzy, asking Eichner what he did to get blocked by the super star with one user writing, "Why?! What did you do Billy?!"
It seems fans may finally have their answer after his latest interview.
These days, Eichner said he's no longer as vocal on Twitter as he has been over the years. Why? As he told host Andy Cohen, "A person evolves."
"You want me to be a snarky bitch," the 44-year-old teased. "It's still there and I'm snarky in Bros."
Speaking of Eichner's latest film Bros, the romantic comedy marks the first gay R-rated film to be released in theaters by a major studio.
The Billy on the Street alum expressed how much this moment means to him, saying, "It's such a big deal for me… It's a big deal for LGBTQ folks in Hollywood, for viewers and also for straight people, who still make up the majority of the audience."
Directed by Nick Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow, you can catch the rom-com and all Eichner's snark in theaters on Sept. 30.
