Mariah Carey Officially Kicks Off the Holiday Season With the Ultimate Transformation

Watch : Mariah Carey Opens Up About Bonding With Meghan Markle

All we want for Christmas is Mariah Carey getting us into the holiday spirit.

The singer did just that on Nov. 1 as she officially kicked off the holiday season on Instagram with a video marking the end of Halloween. In the black and white video, the 52-year-old is seen riding a bike and wearing a witch's hat to Halloween music, as she gives an evil laugh at the camera. Then, in a flash, Mariah is transported into a winter wonderland, wearing a one-piece Santa suit—this time riding a reindeer as "All I Want for Christmas" plays in the background.

The star—who has been dubbed the "Queen of Christmas"—captioned the video, "IT'S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! #MariahSZN."

Many celebs approved of Mariah SZN with beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr commenting, "TIS THE SEASON" and Billy Eichner writing, "This elf is ready!!!!"

Mariah's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the best-selling Christmas song of all time, with the holiday hit reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year in 2019.