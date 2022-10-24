DWTS Lindsay Arnold Details the Emotional Rollercoaster of Pregnancy After a Fertility Struggle

Watch : Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold React to Winning "DWTS"

Lindsay Arnold can remember the moment she finally let out the breathe she hadn't realized she'd been holding.

After months of trying for her second child with husband of seven years, Sam Cusick, and weeks of what she calls "cautious, cautious optimism," following a positive test, the Utah-based pair turned up to that all-important first OB-GYN appointment feeling, admittedly, more than a bit nervous.

Then, "we got to do our first ultrasound and got to hear our baby's heartbeat," the pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And it's honestly the best feeling in the world."

She actually wasn't sure if it would feel quite as magical as when she was expecting now-23-month-old daughter Sage, "because it's not the first time," she explained of the baby she'll welcome next May, "but, truly, there is nothing quite like the confirmation that you have life inside of your body. That's just the coolest thing that you could ever experience."