Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Lindsay Arnold is exchanging ballrooms for a new baby room.

The Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Sam Cusick, she exclusively shared with E! News.

"Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal," Lindsay told E! News. "It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy."

The moment she found out she was expecting was also absolutely joyful.

"It was just the best feeling," she recalled. "My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."

Lindsay, who is also a mom to 23-month-old daughter Sage, has been open about her fertility struggles. Back in August, the 28-year-old shared a video on TikTok of the moment she learned she had a false positive pregnancy test. Since then, the support she has received helped her remain optimistic about growing her family.