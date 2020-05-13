Baby on board!

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her first child with her husband Sam Cusick.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old announced the amazing baby news via Instagram. "Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already," Arnold wrote on social media, alongside a picture of the two holding a picture of their baby's sonogram from an ultrasound.

According to the couple, the mother-to-be will be welcoming her little bundle of joy in November of this year.

On Tuesday night, before the big event, Arnold hinted that she'd be sharing something special with her followers on Instagram.

"Exciting news coming tomorrow," she wrote on her Instagram Story, before sharing a video of her husband. "This guy can barely contain his excitement hahahahaha sleepy Sam."

Following their announcement, the couple was showered with love and congratulatory messages.

Former DWTS champion Valentin Chmerkovskiy commented, "...and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys."