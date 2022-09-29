Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Singer Firerose

Someone may have just stolen Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart."
The 61-year-old and his rumored girlfriend Firerose sparked engagement rumors when she flashed a giant piece of bling on that finger.
In an Instagram post from Sept. 13, Firerose posed for a photo from Music Row Downtown Nashville where she said she was "taking in the moment…" But when followers scrolled through her photos captured by Billy Ray, they spotted her new ring.
"Congratulations," one fan commented with the ring emoji. And when one user commented with the heart, fire and raised hands emoji, Firerose—who has since disabled comments—responded with three heart emojis.
E! News has also reached out to Billy Ray and Firerose's reps for comment and hasn't heard back.
The speculation comes more than five months after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus decided to end their nearly 30-year marriage.
According to court documents, Tish filed divorce papers in Tennessee on April 6 citing "irreconcilable differences" and noted that she hasn't lived with Billy Ray since February 2020
"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the former couple said in joint statement to People this year. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
Billy Ray's new path appears to be with Firerose. Back in July, the pair released their duet titled "New Day." Since then, both Billy Ray and Firerose have been posting pictures and captions on Instagram that have fans convinced they are more than just collaborators.
When Billy Ray celebrated his birthday on Aug. 25, Firerose shared a message on Instagram writing, "The world is a better place with you in it."
And in September, the pair cuddled up for a selfie before captioning the photo, "Hanging out in our trailer taking a break from filming. Counting our blessings. Sending love and harmony your way."