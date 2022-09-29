Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Singer Firerose

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time

Someone may have just stolen Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart."

The 61-year-old and his rumored girlfriend Firerose sparked engagement rumors when she flashed a giant piece of bling on that finger.

In an Instagram post from Sept. 13, Firerose posed for a photo from Music Row Downtown Nashville where she said she was "taking in the moment…" But when followers scrolled through her photos captured by Billy Ray, they spotted her new ring.

"Congratulations," one fan commented with the ring emoji. And when one user commented with the heart, fire and raised hands emoji, Firerose—who has since disabled comments—responded with three heart emojis.

E! News has also reached out to Billy Ray and Firerose's reps for comment and hasn't heard back.

The speculation comes more than five months after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus decided to end their nearly 30-year marriage.