How Jessica Alba's Honest Confession About Prioritizing Herself Benefits Her Whole Family

If there's one thing Jessica Alba is going to do, it's be honest.

When it comes to prioritizing time for herself, the Dark Angel star told E! News that it can be challenging. Between building a beauty empire, running a production company and spending time with her family, there's a lot to juggle.

"It's not easy carving out time for myself," Jessica, who partnered with Nintendo Switch Sports, said. "I have to wake up earlier than everyone else in order to get that time. And I'm usually dog-tired by the end of the day—I can't wait to go to sleep."

But no matter how exhausted Jessica may be, she stresses that it's necessary to practice moments of self-care.

"It takes more brainpower to take care of other people," she shared. "I like being mindful that I don't need to always be on. I feel guilty whenever I'm taking time for myself, but it's important we do that. I'm an entrepreneur, so people are relying on me...and I feel the pressure of that."