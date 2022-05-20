Jessica Alba Says She and Cash Warren Have "Always Found Our Way Back to Each Other"

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals Jessica Alba's Husband Was Her Classmate

Jessica Alba is celebrating a fantastic four-teen years with Cash Warren.

The actress, 41, posted an adorable Instagram tribute to her husband to commemorate their wedding anniversary on May 19. The collection of photos and videos saw the pair cuddling up close while at the beach, sporting high fashion looks on the red carpet and even performing a TikTok dance to Jack Harlow's 2020 track "WHATS POPPIN" together.

"18 years of life 14 years of marriage -through thick and thin we've always found our way back to each other," Jessica captioned her post. "Can't think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe @cash_warren."

Shortly after sharing her post, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, January Jones, Kerry Washington and more stars flooded the comments to toast the couple's special day. Alongside a few heart emojis, Paris Hilton commented, "Happy anniversary."

Jessica and Cash first met while on the set of the 2005 film Fantastic Four.