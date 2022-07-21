Jessica Alba Reveals Why She Now Goes to Therapy With Both of Her Daughters

Jessica Alba is giving her family a safe space to express their feelings.
After previously opening up about going to therapy with her and her husband Cash Warren's oldest daughter Honor, 14, the Honest Company founder shared that she now takes their youngest daughter, Haven, 10, along to sessions too.
"I went with both of them," she explained during a conversation with Glamour Magazine published July 21. "And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls. That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, ‘I don't want to talk any more.' And I'm like, ‘We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.'"
Jessica—who also shares son Hayes, 4, with Cash—said that allowing the children to speak to someone who has studied human behavior and has no relation to them, gave the girls a chance to have a safe space "to really candidly tell you what's not working about your parenting."
The Fantastic Four actress continued, "I was like, ‘Look, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don't is different from what your sister likes and doesn't like. And I'm going to make mistakes. Here's a safe space, you can't get in trouble—let me know what I'm doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?'"
In 2019, Jessica shared that she began taking Honor to therapy, telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time, that she wanted to "learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her."
Therapy has allowed the teen to directly tell her mom what she wants out of their mother-daughter relationship. In a 2021 interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger's BDA podcast, Jessica said Honor "felt empowered to find her voice" after attending the sessions and can now "speak her voice and own her opinions in a way and really gain confidence to say, 'Hey, Mom, I like this, I don't like this.'"