Taylor Swift's Midnights Album Decoded: Breaking Down All the Hidden Easter Eggs

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab

Taylor Swift has our hearts and now we have her Midnights.

At the stroke of—you guessed it, midnight—on Oct. 21, the superstar singer officially dropped her 10th studio album. The record features 13 new tracks—and surprise! seven bonus songs—each telling a story of sleepless nights throughout the course of Swift's life.

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears," T.Swift wrote in a message to fans in August after announcing the album at the MTV Video Music Awards. "We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't-right in this minute-about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," she continued. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching-hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we'll meet ourselves."