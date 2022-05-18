Taylor Swift Reflects On "Getting Canceled" and Criticized Over Love Life in Candid Commencement Speech

Watch : Why Joe Alwyn Wants to Keep Taylor Swift Romance PRIVATE

Taylor Swift's life advice is just what the doctor ordered!

On May 18, the singer-songwriter, 32, received her honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University and imparted a bit of wisdom to its graduating class of 2022. In a moving commencement speech, Taylor dished about her experience growing up and dating in the public eye, the importance of being told 'no' and her experience being cancelled.

While Taylor noted that she typically stays away from giving out "unsolicited advice," she decided to share a few "life hacks" with her fellow graduates at Yankee Stadium that all centered around "navigating life, love, pressure, choices, shame, hope and friendship."

In her life, Taylor said, "The times I was told, ‘No,' or wasn't included, wasn't chosen, didn't win, didn't make the cut…looking back, it really feels like those moments were as important, if not more crucial, than the moments I was told ‘yes.'"