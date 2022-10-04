How Hilarie Burton Morgan's Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan Taught Her the Power of Saying No

Watch : Hilarie Burton Morgan Talks FUN Moments From One Tree Hill

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

You could say Hilarie Burton Morgan doesn't want to be anything other than what she's trying to be lately. Which, at the moment, is being the multi-hyphenate (creator, producer, host) behind Sundance TV's true crime series, It Couldn't Happen Here.

Two years after detailing her departure from the entertainment industry, she felt called to return while watching a controversial criminal case play out near Rhinebeck, New York, where she and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan settled to raise their two kids.

"A young woman, who had been horrifically abused ended up shooting her partner," she detailed of Nicole Addimando, who was found guilty of second-degree murder after shooting the father of her children. (Her original 19-year sentence was reduced to seven-and-a-half years under New York's Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.)