Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals if She Ever Dated One Tree Hill Co-Star James Lafferty

Watch : From "One Tree Hill" to "Everyone Is Doing Great"

The chemistry is good, but maybe not that good.

Without a doubt, One Tree Hill viewers had a lot of couples to root for during the show's long run between 2003 to 2012. There was one pair, however, who may have been a step above the rest.

For many longtime fans, the chemistry between Haley James (Bethany Joy Lenz) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) was undeniable. In the Sept. 13 episode of iHeartRadio's Drama Queens podcast, Bethany shared some insight into whether character feelings ever transferred to personal feelings.

"James and I always got on really well, but he was a lot younger than me," she told co-hosts Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton. "It just didn't really occur to me to have personal, romantic feelings for him. But as the show went on and the more time we spent together, I would totally have, like, a romantic dream about him and wake up and be like, ‘Oh! Wow, that was interesting.'"