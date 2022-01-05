How Sophia Bush & One Tree Hill Co-Stars Are "Taking Out the Trash" After Toxic Work Environment

Watch : Sophia Bush & Ilana Glazer Discuss Women's Fears for "False Positive"

Sophia Bush and her fellow One Tree Hill co-stars don't want to be anything other than positive when they reflect back on their years on the CW series.

Since last June, the 39-year-old, has co-hosted the popular, dishy iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens with Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, during which they dissect every past episode of the hit '00s teen series. The actresses also discuss the drama and misconduct that allegedly plagued the set, which included internal politics and alliances, feelings of discomfort over certain sex scenes, reported sexual harassment by creator Mark Schwahn (claims he's never commented on) and accusations of general manipulation by adults.

"For us, this was really about reclaiming our show," Bush explained in a Jan. 3 interview on CBS Mornings. "It was about taking all of the joy and the power back and taking out the trash."

In a CBS News clip the next day, the actress shared of her time on One Tree Hill, "You have these great memories, but you also have some things you went through that were less than ideal. But I think you know, so many people, not just in our industry, but many industries—you've heard so many people talk about the toxic work culture, and it's a strange thing when you have kind of the good and the bad wrapped up in the thing that launched your career."

The CW had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.