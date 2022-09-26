Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are well on their way to finalizing their split.
The Vanderpump Rules stars reached a settlement in their divorce on Sept. 19, according to court documents obtained by E! News. As part of the settlement—which still needs to be signed off on by a judge—Katie and Tom waived any claims to current or future spousal support and stated they'd come to an uncontested agreement on the division of their shared assets.
The update in the former couple's proceedings comes six months after Katie and Tom announced their breakup in March after 6 years of marriage, 12 total as a couple. Katie formally filed for divorce a week later on March 22.
Earlier this year, Katie gave fans some insight into what led to the split on the We Met At Acme podcast, revealing that she knew their relationship was heading south near the end of last year.
"I had been expressing my feelings and where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior," she said on the April 10 episode, "and I don't think he understood or resonated or agreed."
Katie also admitted to poor behavior of her own, stating that she could sometimes be a "bad drunk." She added that while she put in the effort to work on herself and their marriage, Tom didn't do as much in return.
When it comes to how they will address the divorce on VPR's upcoming tenth season—which is currently in production—Katie said that they are simply going to be honest with fans.
"I don't look forward to airing it," she said on the July 8 episode of her You're Gonna Love Me podcast. "But I'd rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that."
The divorce update also comes as romance rumors between Tom and VPR co-star Raquel Leviss have emerged. A source told E! News on Aug. 25 that the two have been growing closer, and that the relationship has become a source of "tension" between Tom and Katie.
Tom's longtime BFF and co-star Tom Sandoval gave E! News an update on how the star is doing amid the relationship drama, revealing on Sept. 22 that "overall, [Tom] seems to be in a decent mindset." He also noted that his friend has always been "pretty positive and pretty optimistic in his life."
Sandoval didn't directly address Tom's potential new romance, but he tease, "I can't give too much away, but this year has been a very crazy year for him [and] for us, even as friends."
