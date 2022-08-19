Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Get Brutally Honest About Their Divorce

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are doing divorce differently.
The Tom Tom co-owner joined his ex on the Aug. 19 episode of her podcast You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, which comes during a particularly strange time for the former couple, as they're closing the sale on the home they used to share during the week that would've marked their sixth wedding anniversary.
As Katie put it, "I feel like I would be remiss to not acknowledge our anniversary this year because we are still technically married until later this year."
"Best wedding ever," Tom added. "My favorite wedding, objectively, and I've been to a lot. It was magical. [I] might go back and watch the episode—not drunk though, then I'll be a sad sack."
Should he, it would be the first time he's watched the special Vanderpump Rules episode in full. "I've seen like 40 percent of it," Tom admitted. "I like the way it's preserved perfectly in my mind and I don't want to tarnish it."
The reality TV stars went on to explain that they're both relatively unaware how they're supposed to be handling their divorce—which they announced back in March, calling it quits after 12 years together—so they're taking things day by day. "I don't think there's any rules," Katie said, prompting Tom to suggest they continue celebrating their wedding anniversary—just with a different approach. "Moving forward, since we're so close, we should just go and get drunk and have a delicious dinner on our anniversary," he said. "We can invite friends and stuff."
That might sound odd, but Tom and Katie have both expressed their desire to maintain their friendship throughout the separation process. "We're still hanging out," Tom explained, "not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries. We're still buddies, we still check in on each other."
Plus, they have their two dogs—who they share custody of—to think about. Added Tom, "We still got a good little unit here."
"I won't say I'm happier than I've ever been," Tom continued, "but I'm very optimistic and grateful...I'm happy that we're still close. I think relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."
For more Tom and Katie, watch past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock. Also be on the lookout for news on VPR season 10.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)