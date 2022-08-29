Katie Maloney Responds to Brock Davies' Claim She Was Disinvited From His Wedding to Scheana Shay

Watch : Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Are MARRIED!

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive seasons yet.

The cast of the Bravo series got together to celebrate Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding on Aug. 23, but one face was apparently missing from the actual ceremony: Katie Maloney. And while the reality star was in fact down in Cancun for some of the festivities, Brock recently revealed some drama supposedly went down before he and Scheana said "I do."

Replying to a comment on a Bravo fan account's Instagram post on Aug. 29, Brock wrote, "She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a 'girls trip.'" The post in question featured a snippet of a recent HollywoodLife article, claiming that Katie screamed at her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, after seeing him make out with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss before the wedding ceremony.

After another fan account shared Brock's comment, Katie wasted no time responding, as she commented, "I'm enjoying all the untruths."

This news comes after a source exclusively told E! News that Tom and Raquel have been growing closer together, something that has added "tension" between Katie and her ex.