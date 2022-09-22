Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Gives Update on Tom Schwartz Amid Raquel Leviss Romance Rumors

The bond between the Toms is unbreakable.
Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been hard at work on their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, but the latter has also been busy dealing with his personal life. After more than a decade together, Schwartz and his ex Katie Maloney announced they were getting a divorce back in March. Then, in August, a source told E! News that Schwartz and his co-star Raquel Leviss had been getting close—so much so that the flirtationship had started to become a source of "tension" for Schwartz and Katie, who had previously remained good friends after the split.
All that's to say, it's no wonder Schwartz "has been a little quiet on social media lately," as Sandoval exclusively told E! News Sept. 22. "This bar has definitely really put us through the wringer—emotionally, mentally, physically, financially—and obviously with going through a divorce and going through changes in his life, dealing with family stuff, he's definitely had his ups and downs."
However, "overall, he seems to be in a decent mindset," Sandoval noted of his longtime BFF, who he also described as being "pretty positive and pretty optimistic in his life."
As for the specifics of Schwartz's dating life? Vanderpump Rules fans will seemly have to tune in to season 10. "I think it's important for people to just watch the show when it comes out and see what happens," the Sandoval said. "I can't give too much away but this year has been a very crazy year for him [and] for us, even as friends."
The TomTom co-owner has been busy with other ventures as well. His cover band Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras is hitting the road this fall—with a stop at a special party at BravoCon—and most recently, he teamed up with Yelp to launch a first-of-its-kind awards program, The Servies, to celebrate front-of-house restaurant workers.
"Considering that I worked in front of the house for nearly 20 years, I know how important it is to recognize all the hard work they do," Sandoval told E! News. "What's cool about these awards is anyone from server to busser or barback and bartender can win."
The grand prize? A tip of $3,000 and a custom trophy. He continued, "It's really cool because there's hasn't been any kind of award ceremony like this. Being in the industry, I just think it's really important to single out your staff for the great things they do."