Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Breaks Silence on Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Rumors

By Allison Crist Sep 01, 2022 5:11 PMTags
Watch: Scheana Shay & Brock Davies 1st Interview After Mexico Wedding

Rob may have hung a TV in under seven minutes, but Scheana Shay gave E! News' Daily Pop the tea about Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss in under two.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sparked romance rumors at Scheana and Brock Davies' recent wedding, and in the newlyweds' first television interview as husband and wife, they gave their exclusive take on the supposed smooch Tom and Raquel shared. 

"I personally did not see anyone else make out," Scheana said. "I heard."

The "Good as Gold" singer did see them "talking," she admitted. "I did not see anything further than that, but I heard."

Much of the internet has heard, too. A source told E! News on Aug. 25, just two days after Scheana and Brock's nuptials, that Tom and Raquel have been getting close—so much so that their flirtationship has started to become a source of "tension" for Tom and his ex Katie Maloney.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

Katie, meanwhile, may have been involved in some drama of her own at the wedding. Brock recently claimed she was "disinvited and rocked up anyway for a girls trip," (which Katie denied) and he seemingly doubled down on that assertion while on Daily Pop. Asked which Vanderpump Rules cast members weren't in attendance, Brock explained that he and Scheana wanted their wedding to be intimate, and while they did share special moments with their friends and family, "you can't have an intimate moment when you have it at a public resort," Brock added. "I'll leave it at that."

Instagram

Drama aside, the couple's big day was otherwise "perfect," Scheana said. "It was a dream come true."

The ceremony was particularly meaningful, as Scheana revealed that a rainbow appeared in the sky right before she walked down the aisle (even when it didn't rain that day!). "For my rainbow baby, she walked down the aisle," Scheana said of her and Brock's 16-month-old daughter, Summer Moon. "It was crazy."

The couple joked that Summer may have just been the flower girl, but she was the one who stole the spotlight during the wedding. Get an inside look at the destination affair below.

Catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden & More Stars

3

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

Instagram
First Dance

The newlyweds' first dance was set against a stunning background of lights.

Instagram
Dirty Dancing

Scheana and Brock clearly came prepared to rock the dance floor.

Instagram
A Special Guest

The couple was eventually joined by their daughter Summer on the dance floor.

Instagram
All the Details

Now that is a tablescape.

Instagram
High-Fives All Around

Raquel captured Scheana and Brock greeting their guests.

Instagram
Smile!

Brittany snapped this sweet selfie at the reception.

Courtesy of Patrik Simpson
Fashionable Friends

Scheana poses with her wedding dress designer Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson, the stars of Prime Video's show Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, which the VPR star has appeared on.

Instagram
A Big Thank You

A very impressed Scheana gave a shoutout to her wedding planner.

Instagram
"White Kanye" Returns

Who better to DJ a VPR wedding than James Kennedy?

Instagram
Introducing the Newlyweds

Time to party!

Instagram
"I Do"

It's official: Scheana and Brock are married!

Instagram
Time for Vows

The couple's guests made sure to capture every special moment at the altar. 

Instagram
Close-Up

Scheana rocked a gorgeous pair of pumps for her big day.

Instagram/@scheana
Getting Ready

Scheana gave fans an inside look at her wedding day preparations on Instagram, including getting her hair done by hairstylist Brittany Brown.

Instagram/@brock__davies
Best Man

The morning of his nuptials, Brock shared an Instagram story featuring his best man, Charlie Jones.

Instagram/@raquelleviss
Pretty in Pink

Before standing alongside her bestie at the altar, bridesmaid and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss posed for a pic with the bride-to-be in a pastel pink dress.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
Bachelor Boys

Before the big day, Brock partied it up with Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy.

Instagram
Out at Sea

Scheana celebrates her bachelorette party aboard a beautiful boat.

Instagram
White Party

Scheana's girl group matched in all white bikinis and swimsuits.

Instagram
Tom Tom Time

Schwartz and Sandoval party at Coralina Beach Club.

Instagram
The Night Before

Scheana shares a sneak peek at her rehearsal dinner dress.

Instagram
Luxe Locale

The VPR cast is staying at the Dream Natural Resort, which Schwartz showed off on IG.

Instagram
Stunning Scenery

Lala shared a video highlighting the breathtaking tropical views.

Instagram
Family Affair

Brock, Scheana and their daughter Summer Moon play the drums during a nighttime party.

Instagram
Photo Opp

The soon-to-be newlyweds pose for a GIF with Sandoval and Ariana.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Scheana and Summer enjoy a moment alone during the festivities.

Instagram
Delicioso

Former VPR stars Jax, Brittany and Kristen enjoy a Mexican dinner with friends.

Instagram
All Aboard

The bride-to-be poses for a gorgeous snapshot that's definitely 'gram worthy.

Instagram
Cancun Cuties

Brittany and Kristen enjoy a night on the town in Cancun.

Instagram
Cheers

Jax takes a shot of tequila with Ariana's brother Jeremy.

photos
View More Photos From Scheana Shay's Wedding Album

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

