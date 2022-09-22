Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Lion-Themed Baby Shower for Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal

The Kardashians is giving fans a peek inside Khloe Kardashian's wild baby shower.

During the season two premiere, which dropped on Hulu Sept. 22, viewers watched Kris Jenner host a celebration in honor of the Good American mogul's baby boy, who was born in July.

"Because we're thinking it's a Leo baby, it's a lion shower," the momager explained. "I'm so excited."

The party was decked out with balloons, and the table was lined with roses and toy lions. Guests also dressed for the occasion by wearing a headband with fake lion ears.

Khloe was surrounded by loved ones, including her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, her grandmother MJ, her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, the Poosh founder's husband Travis Barker and Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

While the party was a joyful occasion, it took place amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, which played out during The Kardashians' season one finale.

In January 2022, the basketball player confirmed he fathered a child—now 9-month-old Theo Thompson—with a woman named Maralee Nichols. The news broke just after Tristan and Khloe—who also share daughter True Thompson, 4—conceived their second child, which a rep for the reality star told E! News occurred in November 2021.