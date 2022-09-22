Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Lion-Themed Baby Shower for Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

Breaking

Before Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son via surrogate, her mom Kris Jenner threw her a baby shower, which was shown on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians is giving fans a peek inside Khloe Kardashian's wild baby shower.

During the season two premiere, which dropped on Hulu Sept. 22, viewers watched Kris Jenner host a celebration in honor of the Good American mogul's baby boy, who was born in July.  

"Because we're thinking it's a Leo baby, it's a lion shower," the momager explained. "I'm so excited." 

The party was decked out with balloons, and the table was lined with roses and toy lions. Guests also dressed for the occasion by wearing a headband with fake lion ears.

Khloe was surrounded by loved ones, including her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, her grandmother MJ, her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, the Poosh founder's husband Travis Barker and Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

While the party was a joyful occasion, it took place amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, which played out during The Kardashians' season one finale.

In January 2022, the basketball player confirmed he fathered a child—now 9-month-old Theo Thompsonwith a woman named Maralee Nichols. The news broke just after Tristan and Khloe—who also share daughter True Thompson, 4—conceived their second child, which a rep for the reality star told E! News occurred in November 2021.

Still, amid the drama, Kris was determined to make this moment special. "I know this is a really difficult time for Khloe. We all do," she said. "But by giving Khloe a shower, she will be a little more joyful. And we are going to make this the most amazing experience for her."

To see photos from the big day, keep scrolling.

Hulu
A Fierce Theme

Before Khloe Kardashian welcomed her son via surrogate, Kris Jenner hosted a lion-themed baby shower. And of course, the momager didn't miss a single detail.

Hulu
Showered With Gifts

Attendees presented Khloe with gifts for her little one, including children's books and a baby stroller.

Hulu
A Heartfelt Speech

During the event, Kim Kardashian gave a toast to Khloe and shed a few tears.

"I'm just really happy for you," she said. "You have no idea how much love this baby's going to bring you. I'm just happy that you're just finally getting to a place that, like, you're accepting this in your life. Because I just know that everything's been so hard for you and that just makes me really sad for you. And there's no one that deserves happiness like you do."

She added, "If you can't see it now, this baby is going to bring you so much love and joy and happiness into all of our lives. But you're not going to remember what life was like without him. He will show you what real love is supposed to be like and that's all that matters."

Hulu
Coming Up With Ideas for Names

Guests also tossed around a few name suggestions—all of which began with T. As Khloe said at one point in the episode, "It is going to start with a T. I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at."

Hulu
Lots of Love

And Khloe appreciated her family and friends coming together to celebrate her baby boy.

"I would not know what I to do if it wasn't for my family. I really wouldn't," she said. "And I love my mom for forcing me to have this baby shower because I can't get this back."

She later added, "If not right now, I know later I'm going to appreciate this so much, and I just couldn't thank my family any more. I don't know how I'm ever going to repay them emotionally. I don't know. But I love you guys."

