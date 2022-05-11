Kardashians Producer Recalls Moment Khloe Kardashian Discovered Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian fans will soon get to see her first reaction to Tristan Thompson's paternity case.
The Kardashians executive producer Danielle King recently revealed that cameras were rolling for that jaw-dropping day in early January when the scandal broke. (At the top of the year, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe after a paternity test proved he fathered another child with Maralee Nichols).
"Well for that particular moment, my crew was there," Danielle told Us Weekly. "We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera."
As Danielle explained about the notable timing, she can understand how viewers may wonder about the crew being there in real time. "I know sometimes it's tough for the audience to kind of grasp like, 'Oh, did they go back, and did they capture this?,'" she said. "But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we're almost always there. There's almost always a camera going."
Not only was Khloe understandably caught off guard—but so was everyone since it was an unexpected moment. "Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes," she added. "We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I'm usually like, 'Oh OK, I didn't see this coming but here we go.'"
Khloe also recalled experiencing the distressing moment to USA Today in mid-April.
"That was hard," Khloe said, with sister Kim Kardashian—who called Khloe with the news during a workout—adding, "I think that was hard for me too."
As for having to find out from her sister, Khloe referred to the moment as "déjà vu." During 2018 episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers watched as Khloe found out about and discussed Tristan's first—which came right before she gave to their daughter True—and second cheating scandal on-camera.
"I think the first time it was either Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me," she recalled. "Now it's good old Kim."
The Good American founder added that the pain "doesn't get easier," but that "you do become more numb" to it. "When you're hurt so many times, your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again," she added. ‘There is a numbing sensation to it."
Khloe and Tristan have had an on-and-off relationship since 2016, which came to a head earlier this year. After confirming he fathered a third child during a tryst with Maralee, the basketball star issued a public apology to Khloe.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote at the time. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.