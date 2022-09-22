How Khloe Kardashian Introduced True Thompson to Her Baby Brother

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal

True Thompson, meet your baby brother!

The Kardashians season two premiere, which dropped on Hulu Sept. 22, captured the moment Khloe Kardashian introduced her 4-year-old daughter to her new sibling after welcoming the newborn via surrogate.

Calling True on FaceTime from the hospital, Khloe said, "Hi Tutu! Do you wanna see someone? Who do you wanna see?"

Of course, True knew the answer and replied, "Baby brother!" And she had already picked out a name for the little one too, greeting him with, "Hi Snowy!"

Although, Khloe quickly informed her "his name is not Snowy." In fact, fans still don't know her son's name. In the episode, Khloe jokingly referred to him as "No Name Johnson over here."

True, who Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wasn't the only one who got to meet the new family member. The episode also showed Khloe FaceTiming her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Kim Kardashian was with Khloe at the hospital for the baby's arrival.

"I am so grateful," KoKo said. "It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."