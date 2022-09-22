The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian Shares Where She Stands With Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

It seems Khloe Kardashian wants Tristan Thompson to remain in their kids' lives—despite all the drama.

In the season two premiere of The Kardashians on Sept. 22, Khloe discussed where she stands with Tristan after his paternity lawsuit last year. The exes, who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy via surrogate, who was conceived before the scandal came to light.

"We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December," she recalled. "It's just so close. I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else?"

At another point, Khloe made it clear she was relying on family instead of Tristan during the surrogacy. "Obviously I'm going through this pregnancy without my partner, but I don't feel lonely," she told the cameras. "I know I have the best family in the world."