Emmys 2022 Candid Moments You Didn't See on TV

Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Emmys from the Microsoft Theater in the Los Angeles, and it was certainly a star-studded night. Scroll on to see the best candid photos from the evening.

Now that the 2022 Emmys are over, one question remains: What show do you want to watch next?

Maybe you'll pop on Ted Lasso, which won Outstanding Comedy Series. Or, perhaps you'll binge-watch Succession again after it received the Outstanding Drama Series trophy. And for those who still haven't seen The White Lotus yet, it racking up a whole bunch of Emmys—including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series—might convince you to give it a try.

Kenan Thompson hosted the 74th Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. And even if your favorite show didn't take home a trophy (you can see the full list of winners here), there were plenty of memorable moments, from the fierce red carpet fashion and an epic opening number to the heartfelt speeches and surprise star-studded appearances

There may have been a few off-script moments you didn't catch as well. Want to replay the big night? Well, E! News is here to help. 

photos
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Scroll on for some of the best candid moments from the 2022 Emmys.

Chris Polk/NBC
Ariana DeBose & Amanda Seyfried

Tonight, tonight! There was a lot to celebrate at the Emmys tonight...like the West Side Story star presenting and The Dropout actress winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Connie Britton & Molly Shannon

Just look at these two superstars!

Trae Patton/NBC
Marin Hinkle & Tony Shalhoub

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars had a, well, marvelous time at the award show.

Mark Von Holden/NBC
Sandra Oh & Bowen Yang

The Killing Eve actress and the SNL star killed it on the red carpet in their Rodarte and Etro ensembles.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lizzo & Jennifer Coolidge

The musician and the actress were feeling good as hell after they won their Emmys, with Lizzo taking home the gold in the Outstanding Competition Program category for her show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Coolidge receiving the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series honor for her role in The White Lotus.
 

Chris Polk/NBC
Martin Short & Jason Sudeikis

There's Only Murders in the Building and the actors had only support for one another when they were both up in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kerry Washington, Julia Garner & Gael Garcia Bernal

Say cheese! The Little Fires Everywhere star, Ozark actress and Mozart in the Jungle actor got together for one super selfie.

Al Seib/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ayo Edebiri & Quinta Brunson

The Bear star stunned in a Giambattista Valli gown, and the Abbott Elementary creator, who won in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category, dazzled in her Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Murray Bartlett

By the looks of this photo, The White Lotus actor was pretty pumped about winning an Emmy for his supporting role in the HBO series.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Zendaya & Lizzo

The Euphoria star, who won in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, and the "Truth Hurts" artist looked truly euphoric in this selfie.

Jae C Hong/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Abbot Elementary star, who won in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, gets an A+ for her acceptance speech.

Al Seib/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart & Henry Winkler

The Hacks stars and the Barry actor shared a laugh on the red carpet.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Zendaya

The actress waved to the crowd as she walked the red carpet in a stunning Valentino gown.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham & Brett Goldstein

Whether on or off the field, the Ted Lasso stars are each other's biggest fans.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Kristen Schaal

The Bob's Burgers star kicked up her heels on the red carpet.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Anthony Anderson & Christopher Meloni

The Black-ish star and Law & Order: SVU actor said hello on the red carpet.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Issa Rae

The Insecure star rocked a Sergio Hudson gown on the red carpet.

Chris Polk/NBC
Reese Witherspoon & Jason Sudeikis

Elle Woods and Ted Lasso say hello.

