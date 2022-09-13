Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 Emmys

Watch : Top 10 Emmys Glambot of All Time

The 2022 Emmys had a Pete Davidson surprise up their sleeves.

Pete made an unannounced appearance at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Ted Lasso.

It marked the first major event for Pete since splitting with Kim Kardashian on Aug. 5.

Ted Lasso won Comedy Series for the second consecutive year, beating out Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders In the Building and What We Do In the Shadows.

It was a big night for Pete, who also got to celebrate Saturday Night Live's sixth consecutive win for Variety Sketch Series.

It will be the last opportunity for Pete to revel in a SNL win, however, as he announced his departure from the legendary sketch series in May, joining co-stars Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney in leaving Saturday Night Live after its 47th season.