Yes, Kenan Thompson Really Did a Step Routine to Game of Thrones Theme Song at the Emmys

Kenan Thompson is showing us how it's done.

The host of the Emmys 2022 ceremony, taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 12, kicked things off with a rousing dance number. Dressed in a black top hat and tuxedo, the host swayed and shimmied to theme songs from famous shows like Friends, Law & Order and The Brady Bunch—but with a modern twist.

Throughout the opening number, Kenan changed into costumes to match the shows, appearing in a mustache for Law & Order. He then danced it out in a platinum blonde wig à la Daenerys in Game of Thrones, with an army of backup dancers cheering him on as he step-danced to the beat.

To top it all off, Oprah Winfrey walked out in an all-white ensemble to present the first award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series—tough act to follow!