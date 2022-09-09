James Corden Shares Heartfelt Tribute to "Guiding Light" Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

Watch : Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

James Corden is remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.

Hours after Her Majesty's death, the host paid tribute to the queen on the Sept. 8 episode of The Late Late Show.

"I, like the rest of the world, am so sad tonight," he said. "But also, so thankful and grateful to the queen for the most incredible service and leadership that she has shown during all of our lifetimes."

Reflecting on the queen's 70 years on the throne—the longest reign of any British monarch—Corden noted she observed 14 U.S. presidents and 15 U.K. prime ministers, with Prime Minister Liz Truss being appointed just two days before Her Majesty's death.

"We viewed her as immortal, an essential part of the fabric of our world," he said about the queen. "There is, of course, an outpouring of grief and love across the globe. She was universally adored. She represented good in this world, living a life of honor, a life dedicated to service, dedicated to bettering the lives of others. But it's always felt as if she was there for all of us."