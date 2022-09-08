Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Victoria Beckham, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Monarch

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary life is being celebrated by those near and far to her.

On Sept. 8, the royal family confirmed on social media that the long-reigning monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96.

The news came hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement, sharing that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."

As soon as the news was officially confirmed, politicians, actors, philanthropists and more newsmakers took to social media, posting moving tributes to the late monarch.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles III, formerly known as Prince Charles, wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."