BREAKING

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life in Pictures

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II's reign has ended. The longest-lived British monarch died on Sept. 8. Revisit her 96 years of life in pictures below.

By EOL Staff Sep 08, 2022 5:33 PMTags
RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebrities
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to The Throne

After nearly a lifetime on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II has died. 

The monarch passed away on Sept. 8, marking the end of a one-of-a-kind life that will remain forever in the history books. Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the monarch's life took an unexpected turn when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne, leaving her father King George VI to assume the position and her as heir presumptive. For someone who was originally not expected to rule England, she went on to become the longest-serving British sovereign in history with 70 years as queen.

Together with the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, she welcomed four children, including heir apparent Prince Charles, and became grandmother to eight, among them Prince Harry and Prince William. With the birth of Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah Phillips in 2010, she became a great-grandmother, a milestone she celebrated 12 more times during her life.

photos
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

Still, no one was by her side longer than her beloved husband, who died a little over a year ago, making him the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. A photo of the late queen sitting alone at his funeral as a result of coronavirus protocols was particularly striking on the solemn occasion

But it's just one of many images that have helped capture every step of her extraordinary life. To take a walk down memory lane and revisit the queen's many picture-worthy moments, just keep scrolling. 

Bettmann/Getty Images
1926
Print Collector/Getty Images
1927
Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1936
Corbis via Getty Images
1946
Press Association via AP Images
1947
PA/PA Wire
1947
Fox Photos/Getty Images
1947
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
1947
Corbis via Getty Images
1948
Press Association via AP Images
1948
PA Images via Getty Images
1949
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1949
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images
1949
Getty Images
1950s
Press Association via AP Images
1951
Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
1952
Press Association via AP Images
1953
Fox Photos/Getty Images
1953
AP Photo
1955
Getty Images
1965
Press Association via AP Images
1965
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1965
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
1969
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1972
Fox Photos/Getty Images
1972
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1972
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
1975
Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
1977
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1977
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1980
photos
View More Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Life in Pictures

Trending Stories

1

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be With Queen

2

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be With Queen

2

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

4
Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

5

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast