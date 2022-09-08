Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life in Pictures

After nearly a lifetime on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II has died.
The monarch passed away on Sept. 8, marking the end of a one-of-a-kind life that will remain forever in the history books. Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the monarch's life took an unexpected turn when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne, leaving her father King George VI to assume the position and her as heir presumptive. For someone who was originally not expected to rule England, she went on to become the longest-serving British sovereign in history with 70 years as queen.
Together with the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, she welcomed four children, including heir apparent Prince Charles, and became grandmother to eight, among them Prince Harry and Prince William. With the birth of Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah Phillips in 2010, she became a great-grandmother, a milestone she celebrated 12 more times during her life.
Still, no one was by her side longer than her beloved husband, who died a little over a year ago, making him the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. A photo of the late queen sitting alone at his funeral as a result of coronavirus protocols was particularly striking on the solemn occasion.
But it's just one of many images that have helped capture every step of her extraordinary life. To take a walk down memory lane and revisit the queen's many picture-worthy moments, just keep scrolling.