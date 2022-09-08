See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death.

On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."

Ever the dedicated monarch, the Queen kept up with royal engagements in her final days. In fact, she oversaw the handover of power from outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his successor, Liz Truss, on Sept. 6. The meeting marked the first time during Her Majesty's 70-year reign that the transfer of power took place at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace in London.

For the occasion, the Queen wore a light blue cardigan over a matching blouse and plaid skirt. As seen in photos, she carried a walking cane—something that she had been using since October 2021—as she smiled and greeted Truss inside the Scottish estate.