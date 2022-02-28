See All the Iconic Cast Reunions at the 2022 SAG Awards

2022 SAG Awards

Sure, we come for the fashion but we stay for these moments: At the 2022 SAG Awards, all your favorite casts (from Squid Games to Hamilton) reunited.

By Steven Vargas Feb 28, 2022 3:18 AMTags
Now this is squad goals. 

Ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards Sunday, Feb. 27, all your favorite stars stepped out to walk the red carpet at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar. And with all these celebs in one spot, we were bound to get several fashionable reunions.

For instance, the cast of Squid Game including Lee Jung-jae, Anupam Tripathi and Park Hae-soo, HoYeon Jung and Kim Joo-ryeong traded in their green, numbered tracksuits for gowns and suits.

While Squid Game made new history as the first non-English series to win at the awards, Hamilton re-envisioned old history. Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs made it to the room—or in this case, carpet—where it happens to open the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul W. Downs were spotted in elegant neutral-tone looks, with Carl in pops of a black jacket with pops of color. Meanwhile Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo huddled together in playful statement outfits that combined unexpected colors and frills.

For more TV reunions, keep scrolling.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Belfast

The onscreen family played by Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Kenneth Branagh and Ciarán Hinds took one more family portrait together on the red carpet. 

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Succession

Jeremy Strong and Alan Ruck went from feuding brothers onscreen to reunited cast mates.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Succession

Roy brothers Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin huddled together with onscreen patriarch Brian Cox.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion

We had to post it: Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino made sure we had, like, a fabulous day when they walked out on stage together.

James Veysey/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper just wanted to take another look at Lady Gaga

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Yellowstone

Piper Perabo, Eden BrolinHassie Harrison and Kelsey Chow took to the carpet in shimmering and gowns—except Jen Landon who attended in a floral pantsuit that stood out with its bold look. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Hacks

Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul W. Downs came together in black and tan looks, with Carl bringing in pops of color in the trio. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Hacks

Later, castmates Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo turned heads with their statement looks and pops of color.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Squid Game

Jee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-ryeong, Anupam Tripathi and Park Hae-soo made history as the first non-English series to win at the awards. 

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards today, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the SAG Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

