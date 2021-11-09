The Future of Squid Game Revealed

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Squid Game" Challenge

Get ready to run.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, AP Entertainment released on Twitter a red-carpet interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirming that season two of the Netflix megahit series is in the works.

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice," the writer−director said. "But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

This comes after Deadline revealed that Netflix wrote in a company letter to investors that on Oct. 19, "a mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks. The breadth of Squid Game's popularity is truly amazing."