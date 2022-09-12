Emmys 2022

How to watch the coverage on TV and online

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Before the 2022 Emmys kick off with host Kenan Thompson, see what the biggest TV stars are wearing on the red carpet as they arrive at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 12, 2022 10:03 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsEmmysLife/StyleCelebritiesNBCUE! Insider
Watch: BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet.

On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set to honor the best shows of the past year in multiple genres. Succession leads the pack in the drama series category with 25 nods, followed by HBO Max's hit Euphoria, which earned 16. Following close behind would be comedy series contenders, Ted Lasso, scooping 20 nominations, with Hacks and Only Murders in the Building right behind, respectively earning 17 apiece.  

While acceptance speeches and A-list presenters are enough for fans to tune in, it's impossible not to mention the red carpet.

Your favorite nominees like Kaley Cuoco, Quinta BrunsonReese Witherspoon and Zendaya are expected to wow with their fashionable looks. After all, it's not every Monday you get invited to an award show.

photos
2022 Emmys Parties: Star Sightings

Keep scrolling to see all the designer dresses, stunning jewelry and must-see fashion moments in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

   

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Hannah Einbinder

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Lily James

In Atelier Versace, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Dolce & Gabanna, styled by Wayman + Micah

Phil Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Liv Hewson

   

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Michael Chernus

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Geena Davis

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Freddie Highmore

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Elle Fanning

In Sharon Long, styled by Samantha McMillen

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Kristen Schaal

   

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Connie Britton

In Monique Lhuillier

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Caroline Aaron

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Molly Shannon

   

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Mare Winningham

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Marin Hinkle

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

HoYeon Jung

In Louis Vuitton

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Patricia Williams

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

In Dior 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Phil Dunster

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

In Naeem Khan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Brett Goldstein

   

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Natalie Zea

In Tony Ward

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Robin Thede

In Christian Siriano, styled by Wayman + Micah

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

  

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Laura Linney

In Christian Siriano

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Bob Odenkirk

   

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Dichen Lachman

   

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

    

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Sammi Hanratty

   

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Don't miss E!'s live 2022 Emmys red carpet coverage Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT followed by the Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events

4

Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Took a Break From IVF Journey

5

Erin Doherty Felt Need to "Withhold" Sexuality During The Crown