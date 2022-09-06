Here's What's Really Going on With Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus

Watch : Malik Beasley Apologizes to Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Drama

There's no need to keep score of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Marcus, a former basketball player and the second eldest son of Michael Jordan, was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with the Real Housewives of Miami star on Sept. 4. The pair dined at Zuma in Miami as part of what TMZ purported to be a "double date," however, eyewitnesses told the outlet that there were "no obvious signs of PDA" between the two.

Now, we're getting even further clarification on the romance rumors, as a source tells E! News that Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 31, are simply friends who had lunch.

The outing comes approximately eight months after the mother of four and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen—who happens to be Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate—finalized their divorce in January. The former NBA player first filed to end their 19-year-marriage in 2016, and while they reportedly attempted to reconcile the following year, Larsa re-filed for divorce in Nov. 2018, listing Oct. 29, 2017 as their official date of separation.