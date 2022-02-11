Larsa Pippen Gets Real About the "Demise" of Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

A Real Housewife's revelation.
An awkward yet seemingly innocuous story about Kanye "Ye" West resulted in a blowup on the Feb. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Miami.
It all began when Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura were out to dinner and casually discussing their ideal man. "I like tall, dark and handsome," Larsa said, only for Adriana to point out that sounds a bit like Ye.
Pressing even further, Adriana asked, "What was the story between you and Kanye West, by the way?"
"Nothing," Larsa responded, insisting they're "just friends."
Adriana wasn't buying it, though. "Larsa and the Kardashians is a mystery to me still," she said in a confessional. "I know she was friends with Kim for a long time and then they had a downfall."
Larsa and Kim Kardashian were indeed good friends at one point. However, reports of a fallout surfaced in July 2020 after fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had quietly unfollowed Larsa on social media.
Then, a few months later, Larsa addressed the situation directly, admitting that she and Kim had "a different type of relationship" than before, going on to insinuate that Kim's then-husband Ye played a role in the rift.
Determined to get "answers" about the fallout, Adriana continued to question Larsa, bringing up the fact that Ye randomly tweeted her name with a thinking emoji in 2020.
"I don't even know what happened," Larsa said in a confessional. "I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship."
"I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever," Larsa added. "That's kind of what happened."
Adriana, seemingly aware that Larsa wasn't going to provide any additional details, then shared a story about her allegedly walking into a bathroom at Art Basel and accidentally seeing Ye's "big" and "thick" penis.
Immediately uncomfortable, Larsa responded, "I'm not bringing up your friends or your old friends, so maybe you shouldn't bring up my friends."
"I've known Kanye for years," she said in a confessional. "I'm not trying to have these kind of conversations about someone's penis, it's just not my thing."
Plus, Larsa didn't believe the story in the first place.
Adriana, for her part, was confused why Larsa was "taking it so personally."
"She's funny," Adriana said in a confessional, "Because now Larsa doesn't want to discuss the Kardashians with me, but she had no problem discussing Kim Kardashian's cellulite back in 2011."
At the table, Adriana continued to defend herself. "I'm talking about my interaction with Kanye West," she said. "I saw it with my very own eyes. I talked to him. So what's wrong with that?"
Larsa insisted the tale was simply "not in good taste," and after asking that Adriana be "respectful," she told her, "If you're gonna take it to 100, I'll take it to 200."
Things quickly escalated, with Adriana yelling, "I can take you down, bitch! Take it to 1,000, 2,000. It's my f---ing life! It's my story! It's my f--king life, bitch."
More expletives were exchanged, and Larsa eventually stormed off. But because this is Real Housewives, the conversation didn't end there. The ladies ran into each other at a charity event toward the end of the episode, and they once again went back and forth about the appropriateness of the story.
As Larsa put it, "You were laughing because you were talking about something that was very hurtful to me."
"Kanye West's penis?" Adriana responded. "Why is he hurtful to you? What do you have to do with his penis?"
Larsa explained that she just didn't want Adriana to "talk about it."
"There are certain people who are off limits," she added. "I'm not used to being in situations where I tell people I'm not comfortable with this conversation and they disregard that."
Adriana dismissed this as Larsa believing she's "queen bee."
"I've known Larsa for 10 years and from the beginning, our interaction, she made sure to tell me she was married to a really famous guy and that implied she was better than me," Adriana said in a confessional. "Then she moved to L.A. and started hanging out with the Hollywood crowd and that made her worse."
The two were nowhere near a reconciliation by the time the episode wrapped.
Though Larsa didn't divulge many details about her broken friendship with Kim during RHOM, she did reveal on Daily Pop last month that they're "in a really good place."
"I feel like, you know, Kanye and I had a little situation," she added on the E! show's Jan. 12 episode. "He reached out to me and he apologized and I feel like we're in a good place right now."
It's not exactly clear how Ye originally factored into the situation, but Larsa had previously stated, "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."
The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock.
