Larsa and Scottie Pippen Officially Finalize Divorce 5 Years After Breakup

It's officially officially over between Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and the retired NBA player finalized their divorce on Wednesday, Jan. 5, five years after he first filed papers to end their marriage.

"They worked together amicably, with the help of a retired judge-mediator and their respective attorneys, to come to agreement on all of the issues," Larsa's attorney, David Glass, told E! News in a statement. "The case was actually resolved back in August, but it took the court some time to approve of the stipulated judgment. The parties continue to work cooperatively to co-parent their remaining minor children."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Larsa and Scottie's private agreement was filed Jan. 5. It will now remain in effect as of Dec. 15, 2021, which is when it was signed. No further details were provided.

Scottie, 56, filed for divorce from Larsa, his second wife, in October 2016 after 19 years of marriage. Weeks earlier, she called the police twice, alleging first that the athlete became aggressive and then saying he had "gotten crazy again" with her. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.