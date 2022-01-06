Larsa and Scottie Pippen Officially Finalize Divorce 5 Years After Breakup

It's officially officially over between Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen.
The Real Housewives of Miami star and the retired NBA player finalized their divorce on Wednesday, Jan. 5, five years after he first filed papers to end their marriage.
"They worked together amicably, with the help of a retired judge-mediator and their respective attorneys, to come to agreement on all of the issues," Larsa's attorney, David Glass, told E! News in a statement. "The case was actually resolved back in August, but it took the court some time to approve of the stipulated judgment. The parties continue to work cooperatively to co-parent their remaining minor children."
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Larsa and Scottie's private agreement was filed Jan. 5. It will now remain in effect as of Dec. 15, 2021, which is when it was signed. No further details were provided.
Scottie, 56, filed for divorce from Larsa, his second wife, in October 2016 after 19 years of marriage. Weeks earlier, she called the police twice, alleging first that the athlete became aggressive and then saying he had "gotten crazy again" with her. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.
In February 2017, Scottie and Larsa—who share kids Scotty Pippen Jr., 21; Preston Pippen, 19; Justin Pippen, 17; and Sophia Pippen, 13—were spotted out together at a Los Angeles restaurant and a source told E! News at the time that the two were "working on their marriage." However, that April, another source said Larsa was "just not happy with" Scottie, adding, "It's definitely over."
"They gave it another try but it didn't work out. They are still friends," the insider added. "They always will be because of their kids."
In November 2018, Larsa re-filed for divorce, listing Oct. 29, 2017 as the date of separation and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children, as well as spousal support.
At the time, she addressed rumors about her split from Scottie, writing on her Instagram Story, "I'll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn't like that."
She added, "He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I'm a gold digger is inane. I don't care about money. I've had it my whole life...I spent my bday, New Year's Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point, I decided I had to live my truth and here I am." (Scottie did not respond to her accusations.)
In November 2020, Larsa moved on from the relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley, who was legally married at the time.
"I've been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I've been linked to a few guys my entire life so don't sit here and paint a picture of me that isn't true," Larsa, who split from the NBA star in 2021, tweeted. "Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that's a fact."
