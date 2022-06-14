Larsa Pippen Addresses Her Miami Hangout With Scott Disick

Though Larsa Pippen may be on the outs with the Kardashians, she is keeping up with one of their exes.
The Real Housewives of Miami star—who earlier this year got candid about the "demise" of her friendship with Kim Kardashian—addressed recent photos of herself hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.
Larsa and Scott were photographed lounging in Miami together in April, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. (At the time, he was seeing Rebecca Donaldson, though sources recently told E! News that they've gone their separate ways.)
Now, Larsa is explaining her hangout with the Flip It Like Disick star, telling the Two T's In A Pod podcast, "We've been friends forever. We always stay in touch. Our kids are really close."
As for how their meetup came to be, she recalled, "He was in Miami, so he was texting me, like, 'Hey, come over. Let's go to dinner or let's go to the pool.' I had just finished filming and I was five minutes away from his hotel, and so I went over to say hi to him."
Larsa said she stayed for an hour. "And [I] just died laughing," she said. "He's so funny. He's got the best personality. And that was basically it. We just talked about our kids."
But will he be joining her in the Bravoverse with an appearance on RHOM? That's a no, according to Larsa.
These days, Larsa is living in a penthouse in Miami with her kids and filming more episodes of the reality show, she said on the podcast.
And, after finalizing her divorce From Scottie Pippen in January, she revealed that "yes" she is dating someone at the moment and Bravo fans might get to see them "a little bit" on the show. However, she's keeping their identity a mystery for now.
As for her relationship with Kim, she spoke about the dynamic on a February episode of RHOM, saying, "I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye [West] and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship."
She added, "I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever... That's kind of what happened."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)