Larsa Pippen Addresses Her Miami Hangout With Scott Disick

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen?

Though Larsa Pippen may be on the outs with the Kardashians, she is keeping up with one of their exes.

The Real Housewives of Miami star—who earlier this year got candid about the "demise" of her friendship with Kim Kardashian—addressed recent photos of herself hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.

Larsa and Scott were photographed lounging in Miami together in April, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. (At the time, he was seeing Rebecca Donaldson, though sources recently told E! News that they've gone their separate ways.)

Now, Larsa is explaining her hangout with the Flip It Like Disick star, telling the Two T's In A Pod podcast, "We've been friends forever. We always stay in touch. Our kids are really close."

As for how their meetup came to be, she recalled, "He was in Miami, so he was texting me, like, 'Hey, come over. Let's go to dinner or let's go to the pool.' I had just finished filming and I was five minutes away from his hotel, and so I went over to say hi to him."