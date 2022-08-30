Love Island USA Star Mackenzie Dipman Shares Her Beauty Secrets Including a $9 Foundation

E!: I can't imagine packing to go into the villa. You guys do so many activities every day with different looks. How do you prepare for that?

MD: I would say the biggest thing that played into it was understanding that things are very unpredictable in the villa and you're not necessarily going to have a ton of notice before something happens. I learned to just streamline my routine. You don't know how long you have to get ready. It can very. That was probably the biggest thing I took in this time around, to keep it simple.

E!: Were there any differences this time around with the products you used or how you went through your routine?

MD: That was definitely an advantage to filming this time around. We filmed Season 2 in Las Vegas and it was just so so so hot. It was really hard to keep makeup or self-tanner on because you're sweating all the time. The climate this time was definitely a lot better for maintaining your look. So, I have to say I did have a little bit of help from the weather.

E!: If you had a switch closets with anybody from the show, who would it be?

MD: I would say Deb [Chubb]. Deb and I got so close there and we shared clothes a lot. I bought a pair of white pants to the villa and they look so much better on Deb, so I left them for her. It's like they were meant for her. She looks amazing in them. We swapped clothes a lot during the season. She wore my outfit to the Hideaway because I knew I had no reason to wear that this season.

E!: I love how you use so many affordable products. Is that emphasis on budget-friendly picks intentional or do those just happen to be the products that work for your routine?

MD: You've got to figure out what works best for you. For so many years, I've been hearing about expensive products you "have to use" and sometimes they just don't work for me. Everyone's skin I different. I've done professional photo shoots and makeup artists have been surprised by the expensive makeup just not sitting well on my skin. It just happens that the drugstore foundation works best for me.