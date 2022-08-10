Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4... So Far

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The cast is looking for romance on Love Island USA and the viewers at home are here for the drama, friendships, and the fashions. There are so many outfit changes during each episode. The cast is serving up looks during every scene. If you watch reality TV shows wondering where the cast shopped for their clothes, you're in the right place because we've been keeping track of everything all season long.
We have been updating this list of the swimsuits the cast wore throughout Season 4. Plus, we found Sereniti Springs' UGG slippers, Deb Chubb's iconic eye mask, and the hair products the women use in the villa. Next on the agenda? The clothes.
If you are looking for a killer girls' night out look, vacation apparel, or some summer must-haves, the Love Island women have given us plenty of fashion inspo. Check out the most memorable looks below and make sure to bookmark this page because we will continuously update this list of fashion finds.
Zeta's Looks From Love Island USA
PrettyLittleThing Shape Lime Structured Cup Corset
Corsets are an old school "trend" that will always be in style. This neon one will take your wardrobe to the next level.
Shein Ruched Zip Back Satin Bodycon Dress
Shine in this corseted bodycon dress, which is also available in brown, beige, and blue.
Deb's Looks From Love Island USA
Shein Rib Knit V Neck Dress
This knit dress is the ideal swimsuit cover-up. Or you can switch it up with a cardigan and a leather jacket in cooler months.
Crocs Classic Clog
Deb wore these bright pink clogs during her girl chat with Sydney. This style has 49,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in a ton of colors.
PrettyLittleThing Green Bardot Twist Front Split Hem Jumpsuit
Make everyone green with envy when you wear this off-the-shoulder, cut-out jumpsuit. This look equal parts sexy and sophisticated. It also comes in yellow.
House of CB Julianna Corset Mesh Midi Dress
Go trendy, yet classic with this mesh, corseted mid-length dress. It's also available in a stunning tangerine hue.
PrettyLittleThing Brown Knitted Cut Out Short Sleeve Top
You can wear this brown knit top on its own or layer it over your favorite tank. This top also comes in beige.
Sydney's Looks From Love Island USA
Shein 3pcs Butterfly Print Lettuce Trim Cami Top & Shorts & Pants PJ Set
Feel luxurious when you go to bed in this silky black and white pajamas set. This three-piece includes a tank top and the option to choose between shorts and pants depending on your preference.
White Fox Your Peace Midi Dress Chocolate
Turn heads in this chocolate brown midi dress complete with cut-outs and mesh panels on the side. It also comes in blue and black.
Bria's Looks From Love Island USA
Farai London Gaia Mini Dress
Bria brought her fashion A-game with this colorful mini dress for her first recoupling ceremony.
PrettyLittleThing Pink Strawberry Print Ruched Bralet Pj Set
Unfortunately, this strawberry print lounge set is sold out, but you can get it in blue.
Sereniti's Looks From Love Island USA
Guzom Two Piece Set
There's nothing mellow about this yellow two-piece set. This would be super cute in the fall too. Just pair it with your favorite boots. It comes in five colorways.
Kat's Looks From Love Island USA
White Fox Boutique One Of A Kind Mini Dress Chocolate
Turn heads in this eye-catching mini dress that incorporates all the biggest trends: off-the-shoulder sleeves, cut-outs, and sheer panels. This chocolate brown color is to die for, but it's not your only option here. This dress also comes in orange, pink, mint, purple, black, and blue.
Mady's Looks From Love Island USA
Sothread Daily Summer Casual Sexy Backless Bodycon
Cut-outs are here to stay. Embrace the trend with this little black mini dress.
PrettyLittleThing Black Tie Front Mesh Beach Shirt and Black Mesh Midaxi Beach Skirt
Serve up some sheer style in this two-piece set from PrettyLittleThing. The skirt only comes in black, but you can get the matching mesh top in five glamorous colorways.
PrettyLittleThing Pink Devore Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Crop Top
This floral crop top is perfect for a summer concert with some jean shorts. Transition this top to the fall with your favorite pair of high-waisted pants.
PrettyLittleThing Bright Green Woven Cut Out Tie Waist Crop Blazer Shirt
Get the polish of a blazer and the fun of a crop top with this hybrid style, which is super on-trend with some strappy cut-outs. This look is available in bright green and black.
Princess Polly Leah Knit Mini Dress Brown
Throw on this knit dress over your swimsuit on a cool summer day. This neutral dress goes with everything, but there are two additional colorways to choose from.
Val's Looks From Love Island USA
PrettyLittleThing Acetate Slinky Ruched Knot Side Midaxi Skirt
Orange you loving this look? If you love neons, you can rock the look in hot pink or lime green as well.
