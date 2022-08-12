Love Island USA: Feel Like You're in the Hideaway With Pajamas, Robes, and Slippers From the Show

Cozy meets sexy with these PJ's from Peacock's Love Island USA.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 12, 2022 1:28 AMTags
Love Island PajamasPeacock/ Love Island

Love Island USA is the reality TV show of the summer. There are so many twists, hot couples, and, of course, some great summer fashion. From the swimsuits to the dresses to the sunglasses, the cast is really on fire. If you watch the show loving the Islanders' sense of style, E! Insider has you covered.

We have been bringing you the shoppable content you've been craving all summer long. If you want to get cozy, we hunted down the Love Island Season 4 pajamas. We found the styles from the season along with some great sets inspired by the cast's style.

Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4... So Far

Zeta's Pajamas From Love Island USA

The Bund Womens Satin Robes

This silky black robe looks just like Zeta's. It is perfect to protect your clothes while you apply makeup. Or you can wear it for a chic night's sleep or even a bridesmaid's getting ready photoshoot. It comes in 35 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13-$17
Amazon

Chyrii Women’s Sexy Silk Satin Ruffled Pajamas Sets

Feel glamorous yet comfortable in a silky, ruffled pajamas set like Zeta's. This set comes in 17 colors.

$20-$23
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Short Sleeve Sleepwear Button Down Satin 2 Piece Pajama Set

If you love a coordinated pajamas set, opt for a silky button-down look. These sets are similar to Zeta's and there are 32 colorways to choose from. These pajamas have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

Mady's Pajamas From Love Island USA

Floerns Women's Bridesmaid Satin Kimono

Mady's pink striped robe is sold out, but here's a very similar style from Amazon.

$10-$20
Amazon

Sydney's Pajamas From Love Island USA

The Bund Womens Satin Robes

Emulate Sydney's hideaway glam with a silky black robe. It comes in 35 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13-$17
Amazon

Shein 3pcs Butterfly Print Lettuce Trim Cami Top & Shorts & Pants PJ Set

Feel luxurious when you go to bed in this silky black and white pajamas set. This three-piece includes a tank top and the option to choose between shorts and pants depending on your preference.

 

$14
Shein

Deb's Pajamas From Love Island USA

Chyrii Women’s Sexy Silk Satin Ruffled Pajamas Sets

If you adore Deb's silky ruffled pajamas, this set comes in 17 colorways.

$20-$23
Amazon

Courtney's Pajamas From Love Island USA

Roselux Women's Sexy Deep V Neck Bodysuit

Courtney's long-sleeve onesie is equal parts adorable and sexy. This one from Amazon looks super similar. It comes in 48 colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews. These PJ's have 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23-$25
Amazon

SheIn Women's 3 Sets

Courtney has worn some cute silky cropped top pajama sets this season. If you want to channel her style, this set includes three pairs of pajamas in different colors.

$37-$40
Amazon

Gabby's Pajamas From Love Island USA

Hotouch Women's Satin Robe

Gabby rocked a silky black robe with ruffles as she went into the hideaway with Chazz. This robe comes in 16 additional colors. 

$15-$28
Amazon

Sereniti's Slippers From Love Island USA

UGG Fluff You Slippers

These are "wear everywhere" shoes. They're fluffy enough to wear inside the house and they have a durable sole, so you can wear them on the go. They also come in light blue.

 

$100
UGG

While you're shopping, check out Mady McLanahan's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, and dresses.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

