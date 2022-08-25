Love Island USA: A Look Back at Mackenzie Dipman's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Love Island USA Season 2 contestant Mackenzie Dipman returned to the villa hoping to find love during Season 4. Joining the Peacock reality show late in the season, Mackenzie didn't have enough time to build a strong love connection, but she formed some strong bonds with her fellow Islanders. She also debuted a new look: bangs. Mackenzie's stint in the villa was short-lived this season, but she still gave us some great fashion moments.

You're not the only one who has loved Mackenzie's style this time around. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, two-piece sets, and sunglasses.