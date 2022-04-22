Are Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Still Living Together? He Says...

Watch : Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce

Despite splitting up, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney haven't pumped the brakes on their friendship.

The Vanderpump Rules duo, who are in the midst of a divorce after almost three years of marriage, were in attendance at the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris restaurant at Paris Las Vegas on April 21. Although some people may get uncomfortable around their ex, Tom exclusively told E! News at the event that's not the case for him and Katie.

After all, "We still live together, so it's not that awkward," he said. "Even though we're divorced, I still have a deep love and admiration for her."

Although the Bravo star admitted that he's "f--king bummed" about the end of their marriage, he had nothing for kind words about his ex.

"I love her," he said. "She's thriving. She's on fire professionally."

Calling Katie "beautiful," Tom added that things have been okay between the two of them, saying, "We're doing pretty well."