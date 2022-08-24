Love Island USA: Shop the Skincare Products From the Villa

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With Love Island USA episodes airing six nights a week on Peacock, we've seen a lot of looks. The cast has really been turning it out with their outfits, swimsuits, hair, and makeup. The Islanders are in front of the cameras a lot, often wearing makeup in the summer heat, which had me wondering about their skincare routines. We've seen the cast wear those hydrating under-eye gels throughout Season 4 and they're always applying Sun Bum products before they head to the pool, but what about the rest of their beauty regimen?
We don't know every single product that the cast has been using at the villa, but E! Insider did get an exclusive glimpse at the glam room, which includes some skincare staples from Ghost Democracy. Keep on reading to find out more about the must-haves from this skincare line.
Ghost Democracy Transparent Gentle Exfoliating Daily Cleanser
Exfoliating your skin is so important, but if you associate the word "exfoliate" with harsh scrubs, you need to try this gentle daily face wash from Ghost Democracy. It gives you clean, noticeably smoother skin, without stripping your skin of is natural moisture, according to the brand.
Ghost Democracy Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Hydration is clutch, but no one has the time to wait around for their skincare products to absorb. This hyaluronic acid serum is lightweight, quick-absorbing and it's the perfect base to layer under your moisturizer.
Ghost Democracy Clean Lightweight Daily Face Moisturizer
Summer is the perfect time to switch over to a lightweight moisturizer. This one gives you the hydration your skin wants without that dreaded greasy feeling. It absorbs very quickly too.
