Love Island USA: Shop the Skincare Products From the Villa

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With Love Island USA episodes airing six nights a week on Peacock, we've seen a lot of looks. The cast has really been turning it out with their outfits, swimsuits, hair, and makeup. The Islanders are in front of the cameras a lot, often wearing makeup in the summer heat, which had me wondering about their skincare routines. We've seen the cast wear those hydrating under-eye gels throughout Season 4 and they're always applying Sun Bum products before they head to the pool, but what about the rest of their beauty regimen?

We don't know every single product that the cast has been using at the villa, but E! Insider did get an exclusive glimpse at the glam room, which includes some skincare staples from Ghost Democracy. Keep on reading to find out more about the must-haves from this skincare line.